Serendipity Arts has announced the selected residents for the sixth Serendipity Arts Residency programme for 2023-24. The annual three-month artists’ residency programme has acted as a launch pad for many emerging and mid-career artists over the past six years, across its forms, providing an opportunity for the residents to network, learn, unlearn, and showcase their work to a larger audience at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Panjim, Goa and other outreach initiatives by Serendipity Arts.

The selected residents include Dileep Chilanka, Richa Arya, Salman B. Baba, Sewali Deka, Pale Blue Dotter a.k.a. Surbhi Mittal, Massandje Sanogo, and Shivani Kasumra.

The jury included Vikram Iyengar (dancer-choreographer, arts writer, and curator-presenter), Sanchayan Ghosh (Associate Professor at the Department of Painting, Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan), Sumangala Damodaran (academician, musician, and Visiting Professor at Ashoka University, the University of Cape Town, and the Institute for Human Development, Delhi), Sandeep Sangaru (multidisciplinary designer and educator) and Sahej Rahal – storyteller and artist who weaves fact and fiction to create counter mythologies, exploring sculpture, performance, film, painting, installation, and AI programs.

The residency will commence on July 3, and conclude with an open studio in the first week of October. The curator-in-residence will contextualise the residency and curate the Open Studio at the end of the residency.

“We are thrilled to announce the selected residents for the Serendipity Arts Residency programme 2023-24. These artists represent a diverse range of disciplines, and their work promises to be a captivating exploration of creativity. Serendipity Arts is committed to encouraging emerging artists and creating platforms, to help develop their practice. We look forward to witnessing the growth and innovation that will emerge from this residency and the meaningful connections that the residents will cultivate within the art community,” said Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival.

