Residents at International Border to get job reservation: Minister

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Minister of State in PMO and for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said that residents at the International Border will get reservation in jobs advertised by the Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board.

Jitendra Singh said that he wanted to clear apprehensions about this and the Union Territory administration will issue a clarification about it.

The information was shared by the Minister on Twitter. “Important to clear apprehension of aspirants for jobs advertised by Jammu and Kashmir government.”

“Had a detailed discussion with LG Sh Murmu and C S Sh Subrahmanyam. IB reservation for border area candidates will be available in these jobs. The UT Govt will issue clarification accordingly,” he added.

The present rules allow three per cent reservation for people living in areas along the International Border and Line of Control.

The Union Territory has advertised around 8500 vacancies for class 4 employees and in April approximately 1900 posts were announced for Accounts Assistants.

