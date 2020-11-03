Residents invited to provide input on Brampton’s first Urban Forest Management Plan

The City of Brampton is developing its first Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) and residents are invited to provide input to help develop the new strategy via an online survey.

The UFMP will provide the City with strategic direction to maximize the ecological services and benefits of Brampton’s urban forest by identifying a vision and actions to sustain and enhance the urban forest. This comprehensive plan will explore opportunities such as: strengthening the current policy and regulatory framework, expanding community engagement programs, undertaking more proactive forest management, working with partners on collaborative tree-establishment and implementing urban forest monitoring.

“Brampton is a Green City and we are committed to protecting our trees, plants and green spaces. Our urban forest is an integral part of our community, and I encourage all residents to have their say in the future of our trees, as we draft Brampton’s first Urban Forest Management Plan,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

The City began working with Urban Forest Innovations Inc. to develop the UFMP in December 2019. The UFMP is scheduled for completion in 2021.

The community survey is available online from November 2-30 on www.brampton.ca/trees.

Tree Photo Contest: November 2-30

The City is also asking Brampton youth to share their artwork depicting trees for a chance to win an eco-friendly prize pack! All forms of art will be considered including photos, drawings and sculptures. Photos of submissions can be made by posting on Twitter or Facebook using #BramptonTrees and tagging @CityBrampton, or by emailing a photo to [email protected] The winning submission will be featured on the cover of the UFMP and the City’s website. For more information visit www.brampton.ca/trees.