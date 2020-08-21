Residents of Brampton and Mississauga can apply for police record checks online

Peel Regional Police is now providing residents of Brampton and Mississauga with a new online application process for obtaining police record checks.

Brampton and Mississauga residents can now obtain a Criminal Record Check, Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check or Vulnerable Sector Check for employment or volunteer purposes without having to attend a police station in person.

The online program allows residents of Brampton and Mississauga, to apply for all three levels of record checks, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

When applying online for a police record check, applicants answer a series of authentication questions based on the applicant’s personal credit file. Answers to the questions are timed to ensure added security and privacy.

Anyone who is unable to use the online application can contact Peel Regional Police – Records Search Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 4338 and inquire about making an appointment to attend in person.