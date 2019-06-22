Residents of Madangir have no clue about missing Sri Lankan Tamils

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) People residing in south Delhi’s Madangir area are clueless about the whereabouts of the 243 Sri Lankan Tamils who went missing after embarking on a perilous sea journey in January this year.

People in Madangir, which is home to several Sri Lankan Tamils in the national capital, have no idea who the missing were.

IANS visited the area to inquire about the whereabouts of the 243 people who had gone missing since January this year after embarking on a sea journey for foreign shores from Kerala’s Ernakulum.

“We don’t know who all had gone from here to board the ship. We have no relatives of the missing people here. Its been more than three years we have been living here. We have not heard anything of this sort from the people of the area,” said P. Thamancharan.

The Delhi Police claimed that they have not received any complaint in this regard.

When IANS contacted the Home Ministry, it also stated it has no information in this regard.

