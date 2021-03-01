Peel Region has announced that residents above the age of 80 are now eligible to book appointments and receive the vaccine.

With vaccine supply improving, Peel’s hospital partners are able to open a limited number of spots in their clinics, the Region said in a statement.

Any resident of Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon born in 1941 or earlier, can visit the following websites to book or pre-register at their clinic of preference. Please note that appointments may be limited due to supply.

Brampton – William Osler Health System vaccine clinic: Book appointments online using the booking portal (launching this evening March 1, 2021, for appointments starting tomorrow) at https://www.williamoslerhs.ca/patients-and-families/preparing-for-your-visit-or-stay/coronavirus-information-for-patients-families/covid-19-vaccine/

Mississauga – Trillium Health Partners vaccine clinic: pre-registration for appointments for adults 80+ THP Vaccination Registration (trilliumhealthpartners.ca)

These websites are being made available to speed up the vaccination of this group and will remain active until a centralized provincial booking system launches.

Since supply at community clinics is limited, it is currently being prioritized for high-priority workers. When supply improves, a program to support housebound seniors and online booking for 80+ will be launched at these community clinics, increasing choice and access for the community, the Region stated.

“We’re excited to be able to start vaccinating our community, offering protection to those who are rendered most vulnerable by age,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health, Region of Peel. “While supply and appointments remain limited, we continue to ask for patience as we begin this journey together. I want to thank all our residents and workers in Peel for your support; if you are eligible, please sign up to get your shot to get protected and support our efforts to keep each other safe and end the pandemic in our community. ”