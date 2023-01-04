Mississauga residents are invited to participate in the annual city-wide Budget Engagement Session about the City’s proposed 2023 Budget. During the session, residents will hear from Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Members of Council and Senior City leadership about Mississauga’s budget priorities, programs and services. Residents will also have the ability to ask budget-related questions.

The 2023 Budget focuses on an investment in the City’s infrastructure, including transit, roads and emergency services. Mississauga remains committed to advancing public safety (e.g. building more fire stations), progressing on climate change commitments (e.g. lower greenhouse gas emissions) and continues to implement Vision Zero actions (e.g. the expansion of Automated Speed Enforcement).

The Budget Engagement Session will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

At random, select Mississauga residents will receive a phone call in advance of the session with an invitation to participate. They will receive a second phone call just before the session begins. The callout is to ensure as many residents as possible have an opportunity to participate. Anyone who gets a call and does not wish to participate can hang up.

If you don’t receive an advanced phone call, you can pre-register before Monday, January 9, to participate or ask questions in the city-wide Budget Engagement Session.

For those interested in just tuning in, the session will also be live streamed to the City’s website, where residents can listen and watch the session.

The next Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., and is open for the public to attend. The full schedule of meetings is available online at Council and Committees Calendar Listings.