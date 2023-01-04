COMMUNITY

Residents urged to participate in Mississauga’s budget information session next Tuesday

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Mississauga residents are invited to participate in the annual city-wide Budget Engagement Session about the City’s proposed 2023 Budget. During the session, residents will hear from Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Members of Council and Senior City leadership about Mississauga’s budget priorities, programs and services. Residents will also have the ability to ask budget-related questions.

The 2023 Budget focuses on an investment in the City’s infrastructure, including transit, roads and emergency services. Mississauga remains committed to advancing public safety (e.g. building more fire stations), progressing on climate change commitments (e.g. lower greenhouse gas emissions) and continues to implement Vision Zero actions (e.g. the expansion of Automated Speed Enforcement).

The Budget Engagement Session will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

At random, select Mississauga residents will receive a phone call in advance of the session with an invitation to participate. They will receive a second phone call just before the session begins. The callout is to ensure as many residents as possible have an opportunity to participate. Anyone who gets a call and does not wish to participate can hang up.

If you don’t receive an advanced phone call, you can pre-register before Monday, January 9, to participate or ask questions in the city-wide Budget Engagement Session.

For those interested in just tuning in, the session will also be live streamed to the City’s website, where residents can listen and watch the session.

The next Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., and is open for the public to attend. The full schedule of meetings is available online at Council and Committees Calendar Listings.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario’s above 900 new infections is it’s highest daily COVID-19 case...

    Schools without mechanical ventilation to have HEPA filters, says Ontario’s education...

    Canada to welcome cruise ships from April after 2-yr ban

    Stellantis auto plants in Brampton and Windsor receive govt. funding to...