INDIALIFESTYLE

Residents use langur cutouts to keep monkeys at bay

NewsWire
0
0

The Gandhi colony in Muzaffarnagar presents an amusing sight as most of the house owners have put up life-size cutouts of langurs.

This has been done to shoo away monkeys whose population seems to have risen alarmingly in the region.

The residents of the colony decided to put up cutouts of langur after an elderly woman died after being chased off a roof by monkeys.

“The cut-outs of langur seem effective as of now. We first placed them in the local park and the monkeys kept away from there. We have put them up in the houses and we hope that it will drive away monkeys,” Rajkumar Tyagi, a local resident.

The residents said that monkeys had become a major nuisance since they come in groups, enter the house, and take away eatables and uproot plants.

City magistrate, Anup Kumar said that he was aware of the menace and would soon take necessary steps in this regard.

20221222-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    22 die in Tauktae Cyclone fury in Arabian Sea

    Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal FC edge Mumbai City FC 4-3

    3 held with over 35 kg drugs in Lucknow

    YouTube expands health features in India