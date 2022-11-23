Dealing with the petition against inadequacy of plantation and horticulture works by Development Authorities and Local Bodies in Uttar Pradesh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the UP Chief Secretary to resolve the problem in accordance with law within three months.

The NGT has further directed that the action may be considered in all states/UTs in the country.

According to the lawyer and environmentalist Akash Vashishtha, inadequacy of plantation and horticulture include development of parks, gardens, green belts, soil testing, grassing and development of city forests, river-bank plantations or development of Biodiversity Parks.

Vashishtha observed that the matter can be solved by preparation/updation of Horticulture Policy, which may include having separate horticulture departments and people with relevant qualification.

Mentioning the objectives of Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation Ltd, the applicant sought the same mechanism to be carried out in UP. The objectives include adopting the best methods of greening to reduce climate change, extending green cover and climate change management services to municipal bodies and other needy organisations in the state and more.

The petition also pointed out that a neat and well developed horticulture in every city/town is required to prevent, control and abate rising air pollution and absorb the atmospheric carbon.

All along, the horticulture departments in public authorities were non-existent and manned, controlled and supervised by civil engineers with no knowledge, qualification or experience in horticulture/forestry/ecology/environment/agriculture, causing arbitrariness, irregularities and inadequate, inappropriate spendings in horticulture-related works, the plea mentioned.

