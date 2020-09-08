Resolve online land registration problems: Hry Deputy CM

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday issued directions to resolve all problems relating to online land registration so that work could be done without any delay.

Taking a cognizance of officers showing negligence in the work, the Deputy Chief Minister said action would be taken against such officers who were not serious about their responsibilities.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the departments relating to registration deed here.

At the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister was informed that the process of taking online appointment for land registry was started but in some places there was difficulty in selecting the collector rate.

It was revealed that an informative video will be prepared for the people to explain the process of registration of deed online.

Besides, it was also informed that training will be given to the Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue Officers for the registry, who will further train the property dealers so that eligible people do not face any difficulty in getting their registries done.

