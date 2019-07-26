Respect Kohli’s opinion on Shastri: Kapil

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Former India captain and current chairman of the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) Kapil Dev on Friday said he respects Virat Kohli’s opinion that he wants Ravi Shastri to remain the head coach of the Indian team.

“That’s his opinion, we should respect everybody’s opinion,” Kapil told reporters on East Bengal’s Foundation Day where the club kicked off its centenary celebrations.

The CAC — comprising India’s first World Cup winning captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil, former batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women’s captain Shanta Rangaswamy — has been entrusted with the job of selecting a new head coach.

In his pre-departure press conference, India skipper Kohli had said the team would be very happy if Shastri continues as the head coach.

On Thursday, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had said Kohli is the captain of the team and has the right to voice his opinion.

Kapil was also asked about reports of a rift between Kohli and limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

“You have to do your job. Thoda bohot to aap bhi help karte ho na rumour banane mein (media also adds to the rumour),” he said.

Kapil added that on the field, there is only one aim of any athlete and that is to win whatever be the equation off it.

“There is no rumour when you are playing, I don’t think so. When you are inside the ground I can talk about them, I can talk about myself, when you are batting there is no fight. Off the field, your thinking can be different, approach can be different. But when you are playing, there is one aim, how you can win the match. That is important. Difference of opinion does not mean you are pulling someone down.”

Quizzed if he would be under any pressure ahead of selecting India’s next coach, Kapil said: “It is not tough. You do your job to the best of your abilities. When you don’t fulfill your responsibilities, it becomes tough then.”

The current coaching staff were handed an extension till the tour of West Indies as their contracts expired after the World Cup. India will play three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests in USA and the Caribbean Islands.