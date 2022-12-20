Respiratory infections are on the rise in the Czech Republic, with the number of cases increasing to 2,343 per 100,000 inhabitants last week, the Ministry of Health said.

The number of infections, which includes influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and SARS-CoV-2, rose by 33.6 per cent compared to the previous week, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

“An increase in morbidity is registered in all regions and in all age groups. Based on the development and further increase in morbidity, the current situation can be described as an ongoing influenza epidemic,” it said.

According to the Ministry, there are only two areas in the country where infections have not yet reached epidemic levels, namely Prague and the South Bohemian Region.

There is an increased risk of infection in Prague, while in South Bohemia the situation is considered borderline.

“It can be assumed that the number of patients with respiratory diseases will increase in the next week. People should avoid large groups as much as possible and especially follow basic hygiene rules to an increased extent,” said Matyas Fosum, director of the Ministry’s Department of Public Health Protection.

Fosum also called on the public to limit physical contact, stay at home if sick, and strictly limit contact among high-risk groups.

According to local media, some hospitals in Prague have started limiting visitors due to the rising number of respiratory infection cases.

