Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said that the response of Air India has been lackadaisical and delayed with regard to two incidents of passenger misbehaviour occurring on Air India flight AI-142 on from Paris to New Delhi on December 6, 2022.

The DGCA on Monday said that Air India didn’t report the incident until the regulator sought the incident report from them on January 5.

“After perusal of the reply submitted by M/s Air India through email dated January 6, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section 3, Series-M, Part-VIA have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed,” it said.

Two incidents of passenger misbehaviour occurring on Air India flight AI-142 on December 6 from Paris to New Delhi came to the notice of the DGCA. One passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk, and not listening to the crew. Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

In view of this, the DGCA has issued show cause notice to the accountable Manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to the DGCA and based on that further action will be taken.

As per regulations, the airline concerned is responsible for informing the DGCA within 12 hours of landing of the aircraft in case of any incident of unruly passenger or misconduct reported in their flight.

