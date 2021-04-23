Bharatiya Janata Party Chief J P Nadda on Friday said that the role and responsibility of the Members of Parliament (MPs) has increased with the country facing the second wave of the pandemic. Nadda held a review meeting with the party MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Goa on the surging Covid-19 infections in the country.

Nadda reviewed the relief and rehabilitation operations being conducted by the party. He gave various instructions to the MPs and appreciated their efforts in putting on ground the party’s “Seva Sanghatan Abhiyan 2.0”.

“Role and responsibility of the MPs increases more with respect to the country braving the second surge of the pandemic. We need to keep in mind that help should be made available to the needy at all cost in the shortest possible time. For this we need to work together with the local administration, the NGOs in the sector and the hospitals in the region,” Nadda said.

While giving instructions to the MPS for implementing various relief works, Nadda asked them to remain in constant touch with the district BJP president and the Mandal (Block) president. “They in turn should be encouraged to remain in constant communication with the booth level members and party cadres to continue to provide relief in mission mode,” he said.

Nadda reiterated that the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to work for the betterment of the people.

“The Prime Minister is himself overseeing the relief work and is holding constant meetings with officials, pharmaceutical manufacturers, doctors, health workers, and others. He has also ensured that the efforts to make available oxygen should not weaken at all costs. We need to make the people aware of the relief operations mounted by the central government for them,” the BJP chief said. He asked the MPs to regularly visit hospitals in their constituencies and familiarise themselves with the critical requirements so that action can be taken in advance to deal with an emerging situation.

He told the MPs that in light of the Covid situation becoming very serious in the country, it is their duty and responsibility to take care of their constituencies and ensure that relief reaches everyone in the shortest possible time.

Nadda emphasised that the party needs to step up relief work and not get affected by the negative campaign by rival political parties and some vested interests. He exhorted the saffron party MPs to work in mission mode to make the BJP’s programme “Apna Booth Corona Mukt” successful.

