INDIA

Responsible nations should call out international terrorism, says India on comments by Pak, Germany on J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Responding to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s comments on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint press conference with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, India has said that all “serious and conscientious members of global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross cultural nature”.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday said in a statement said that Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a similar and sustained terrorist campaign for decades.

“This continues. Foreign nationals have been victims there as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in 26/11 attacks,” Bagchi said in the statement.

He further said that when “states don’t recognise such dangers because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it and do grave injustice to victims of terrorism”.

Bagchi’s statement came in response to media queries on comments about the Kashmir issue at the recent press conference by the German and Pakistani foreign ministers.

20221009-161403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defence ministry issues tender under Strategic Partnership Model for 6 subs

    Kerala gears up to celebrate software freedom day on Sep 25

    Allahabad HC notice to SEC on 135 teachers’ death on poll...

    IANS Cvoter Snap Poll: Majority of Indians believe that Nupur Sharma...