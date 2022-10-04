The Hanuma Vihari led Rest of India (ROI) produced a dominating performance to beat hosts and defending champions Saurashtra by eight wickets to win Irani Cup 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Beginning the day, pacer Kuldeep Sen took the last two Saurashtra wickets early on the fourth day of the Irani Cup. Chasing a target of 105 for victory, Abhimanyu Easwaran hit an unbeaten 63 while Srikar Bharat played a knock of 27 not out as ROI chased down a target of 105 inside 32 overs with eight wickets to spare.

The Rest of India side dominated the preceding right from the opening day when they bowled Saurashtra for 98. The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions produced a slightly better performance with the bat in the second innings.

The lower-order batters led by captain Jaydev Unadkat’s 89 showed resistance and his eight-wicket partnership with Prerak Mankad (72) pushed Saurashtra into the lead but ROI were always just two wickets away from turning the game in their favour.

Sen set the ball rolling by trapping Parth Bhut in front of the stumps. Unadkat then became his fifth wicket as Saurashtra were bowled out for 380 in their second innings.

Needing 105 for victory, Unadkat dismissed ROI batters Priyank Panchal and Yash Dhull early to spark a little hope for his team but a steady Easwaran combined with Bharat to snuff out Saurashtra’s challenge.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 98 & 380 (Jaydev Unadkat 89, Prerak Mankad 72; Kuldeep Sen 5-94) lost to Rest of India 374 & 105/2 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 63 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 2-37) by eight wickets.

