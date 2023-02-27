SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

NewsWire
0
0

Mayank Agarwal will lead the 16-member Rest of India (RoI) squad against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup from March 1-5 in Gwalior.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup to be played against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5, 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Baba Indrajith as his replacement for the tournament, it added.

RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami

20230227-092804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If Kohli gets a fifty in the very first game, mouths...

    It is unbelievable: Haque on Bangladesh’s maiden Test win over NZ

    CLOSE-IN: India should get the better of the Proteas in the...

    SA20: Roelof van der Merwe’s energy is contagious, says Pragyan Ojha