LIFESTYLEWORLD

Restart of damaged Swedish nuclear reactor delayed further

NewsWire
0
0

A damaged nuclear reactor in Sweden that was due to be restarted on Sunday has been hit by yet more delays, local media reported.

In its report, the Swedish Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper said that Ringhals 4 was originally scheduled to be reconnected to the energy system last November, following repairs of a pressure vessel that was damaged in August.

The restart date was first pushed back to January 2023, then to Feb. 24, March 19, March 26, and most recently to April 1, Xinhua news agency quoted DN as saying.

When the restart began and pressure and temperature increased in the plant, a leak occurred in a valve, which although is “very small”, must be repaired before restarting the plant, the report said.

“Safety and stability always come first. We will not restart Ringhals 4 with known defects, not even a small one like this,” said Anna Collin, press manager at Ringhals.

“We will start producing electricity in the near future, but right now we need a few more days,” Collin said.

The operator of the Ringhals facility said earlier that acquiring the tools necessary for the repairs had taken longer than expected.

Due to the combined effects of the delay and the recent cold weather, electricity prices, which climbed to record highs over the past one year, could remain volatile.

Nuclear power accounts for approximately 30 percent of the electricity produced in Sweden, according to the Swedish Radiation Safety Agency.

Following the de-commissioning of four reactors between 2017 and 2020, six reactors currently operate at three sites.

20230325-112604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival concludes its 6th edition

    Kay Kay Menon reveals his ‘escapist way’ of dealing with tough...

    13th century stone with trident inscribed unearthed in TN

    Mimoh Chakraborty feels social media is ‘more of a distraction’