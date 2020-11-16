Restaurant association wants Ford to set up an industry survival taskforce

Restaurants Canada is urging the Ontario government to set up a dedicated taskforce to help foodservice businesses survive the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The national, not-for-profit association for the foodservice industry sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford calling for a taskforce to provide assistance to the industry for as long as restrictions remain in place.

It is asking the provincial government for a framework that will ensure businesses facing significant restrictions are provided sufficient, efficient and effective aid to survive and recover from the ongoing economic and public health crisis.

It also wants joint communications materials and campaigns to reassure Ontario residents that restaurants provide safe alternatives to private gatherings and to promote takeout and delivery as a show of support for struggling entrepreneurs, restaurant staff and local food suppliers.

The restaurant association wants data transparency and timely consultation, so that businesses can better prepare and adapt to evolving COVID-19 response measures.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our members have been investing millions to protect the health and safety of their staff and patrons,” said Restaurants Canada President and CEO Todd Barclay. “When jurisdictions experience rising cases, restaurant operators deserve to know why, and what they can do to continue playing an important role in the economic recovery of their communities.”

With many restaurant owners struggling to pay rent, the association is also urging the Ford government of Ontario for an assurance that a moratorium on commercial tenant evictions will remain in place for as long as their operations are limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario’s foodservice sector was a $37 billion industry, directly employing more than 480,000 people, providing the province’s number one source of first jobs and serving 9.1 million customers every day, Restaurant Canada said in a statement issued on Monday. However, Ontario’s foodservice industry lost more than 215,000 jobs by April and is on track to lose as much as $17.8 billion in annual sales compared to 2019 due to the impacts of COVID-19, it pointed out.