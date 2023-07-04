INDIA

Restaurants in Haryana to operate round the clock

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced on Tuesday that restaurants across the state will now operate round the clock.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chautala, which was also attented Labour, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak, among others.

Earlier, restaurant owners had met Chautala and demanded that the government should allow them to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours so that people can get food as per their convenience.

At the meeting, Chautala directed the concerned officials that keeping in mind the convenience of the eating joints and the public, restaurant owners who want to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours can do so.

“No one can force them to shutdown, but they will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions (Sections 9 and 10 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958),” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that restaurants come under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

