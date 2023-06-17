In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy wreaking a havoc, administrative systems are operating to restore essential services in the disaster-stricken talukas of Kutch district.

There is waterlogging in some areas with uprooted trees and snapped wires. Electricity is yet to be restored in some areas of Kutch and Saurashtra where some roads are still blocked. A recent visit by State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and in-charge Minister Praful Pansheriya offered a hands-on overview of the ongoing relief operations.

During their tour of Bhuj, the main hub of Kutch, the ministers conducted a review of the restoration efforts underway by the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL) personnel at the Commerce College and along the Khari River Road. They provided critical directives to the ground teams and emphasised the swift re-establishment of power supply in the affected areas, considering it a matter of priority.

Among others present during this vital inspection were MP Vinodbhai Chavda, MLA Keshubhai Patel, In-charge Secretary Harshad Patel, MD of PGVCL Preeti Sharma, and associated officials.

20230617-142002