INDIA

Restoration of essential services underway in cyclone-hit Kutch

NewsWire
0
0

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy wreaking a havoc, administrative systems are operating to restore essential services in the disaster-stricken talukas of Kutch district.

There is waterlogging in some areas with uprooted trees and snapped wires. Electricity is yet to be restored in some areas of Kutch and Saurashtra where some roads are still blocked. A recent visit by State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and in-charge Minister Praful Pansheriya offered a hands-on overview of the ongoing relief operations.

During their tour of Bhuj, the main hub of Kutch, the ministers conducted a review of the restoration efforts underway by the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL) personnel at the Commerce College and along the Khari River Road. They provided critical directives to the ground teams and emphasised the swift re-establishment of power supply in the affected areas, considering it a matter of priority.

Among others present during this vital inspection were MP Vinodbhai Chavda, MLA Keshubhai Patel, In-charge Secretary Harshad Patel, MD of PGVCL Preeti Sharma, and associated officials.

20230617-142002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IL&FS completes stake sale in Prime Terminals FZC, resolves Rs 757...

    ‘Anupamaa’ actor Adhik Mehta talks about his passion for basketball

    ‘Karthikeya 2’ actor Nikhil Siddhartha is a huge SRK fan

    JD(U) backs Satyapal Malik after CBI serves him notice in insurance...