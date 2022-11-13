INDIA

Restoration work of J&K’s Gharana Wetlands on fast track as winter birds flock

A reservoir in Gharana village of Ranbir Singhpura in J&K, is home to more than 50 species of birds from China, Siberia and other countries.

Known as the Gharana Wetland, which is 35 kilometers from Jammu, becomes home to 25,000-30,000 birds in the winter months of December, January and February.

However, the wetland had been suffering because of negligence and encroachments. Domestic watershed was demarcated and no steps were taken to recover the occupied land.

In this regard, a Public Interest Litigation had been filed in the J&K High Court. The High Court has issued instructions to the government from time to time, following which the Jammu district administration is now working diligently for the protection of this important place.

According to Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Anil Kumar Attri, “The process of acquiring 408 kanals of land has been completed, now four walls are being built around the reservoir, road construction and structures are also being built to reach here. The total area of the Gharana watershed is 1600 kanals, i.e., 80 hectares.”

The construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has also been started there to dispose of the waste and garbage of the villages in a suitable place. According to the said officer, the administration is also solving the compensation issues of the farmers whose land has been acquired for the project on a priority basis.

For this purpose, a four-member committee of the finance department officials has been formed under the leadership of Tehsildar Nizul, Jammu, Rajinder Singh Katoch, which has been formed to resolve the land disputes in the villages.

A citizen named, Rajinder Singh, who came here with his children, said that if this place was in a western country, it would have been built for not only the local or domestic but also for the foreign tourists. “It is good that now the administration has taken some action. And it is hoped that the work of its four walls will be completed soon. Required facilities for tourists will be provided here,” he said.

20221113-092002

