Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Saturday requested Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to restore flight services from Punjab to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra, the last resting place of Guru Gobind Singh, asserting that the Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight had not been restarted after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Scindia, Harsimrat Badal said restarting the Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight would facilitate pilgrims who are unable to take other forms of transport to visit the holy Takht.

She said pilgrims are particularly keen to visit Nanded Sahib on the Parkash Purb of the great Guru, which falls on December 29.

Harsimrat Badal also requested the minister to rename the Delhi International Airport Terminal 3 as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji International Airport to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of the Guru in protecting religious freedom during a time of tyranny.

“This sacrifice to protect religious freedom is unparalleled in history,” Harsimrat Badal said.

The SAD MP said since Guru Tegh Bahadur had been martyred at Chandani Chowk in Delhi, it would be a fitting tribute to him to name the international airport in his honour.

20221224-214204