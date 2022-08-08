New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANSlife) “Dharoharr” by “Sankalp for Khadi” is a unique platform exclusively curated for the welfare of rural artists and artisans, across the country. In an endeavour to restore India’s Khadi power, a mega-event was held in the national captial.

15 classical musicians performed Live as part of the show’s outstanding opening act in association with partners of “Sankalp for Khadi”- Raahein ensemble by Dear Sunshine Foundation. The Azadi Power Walk, honouring well-known figures who have transcended stereotypes to make a difference in reviving, promoting, and spreading Khadi, came next. The occasion also presented the “Gandhi Smriti Chin” to honour numerous guests who made a “Sankalp for Khadi” promise to revitalise the fabric in the nation and make it the most beloved and cherished fabric of India.

Following the inaugural event, the programme introduced the Dharoharr Pradarshani, a special kiosk presenting the line of Dharoharr products made by rural artisans. The final act, Vrindavan Raas, came next (a specially curated, overwhelming performance by Iskcon).

Speaking on the occasion, Paridhi Sharma (Founder- Sankalp for Khadi) stated, “I am immensely glad to present Dharoharr to the country. The idea behind Dharoharr will pave new avenues for rural India to develop sustainable business opportunities and employment. And will re-introduce ‘Make in India’ products to the present generation, encouraging them to make rural crafts a part of their daily lifestyle.”

“Proud to be a part of this revolution. Dharoharr as an E-commerce platform will bridge the gap between rural craftsmen and buyers, presenting artists and artisans a sea of overwhelming opportunities to sustain their income and employment. It will strongly empower, protect & uplift India’s rural communities. I congratulate Paridhi Sharma for bringing Dharoharr to the fore,” said Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India.

Craftspeople and artists will be able to present their collections in a seamless and structured manner on Dharoharr for the purpose of sales. A wide range of individuals from many walks of life, including politicians, bureaucrats, industrialists, diplomats, businesspeople, military officials, artisans, celebrities, and more were present at the event.

