Operational restrictions will be imposed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), as part of security arrangement ahead of Independence Day.

Accordingly, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued.

The NOTAM said that no landing or take off will be permitted on August 15 for non-scheduled flights from 6.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

“There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army Aviation helicopter,” the NOTAM said.

“State-owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the Governor or Chief Minister of State.”

