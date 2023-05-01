SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Restrictions in Peshawar amid reports of attempts to sabotage law & order

NewsWire
0
0

The deputy commissioner of Peshawar in Pakistan has imposed Section 144 in the city for three days till May 3 to prevent a “breach of peace” after “credible” reports on attempts to “sabotage” the law and order situation emerged, the media reported.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time, Dawn reported.

In a notification dated April 30, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said that the law enforcement agencies had provided credible information that “non-state actors and miscreants are planning to sabotage the general law and order and peaceful atmosphere in the district”, Dawn reported.

“And to prevent a breach of peace, it is imperative to take extraordinary measures in the greater public interest,” he stated.

The deputy commissioner also highlighted that there was an apprehension of miscreants trying to exploit any unlawful gatherings and assemblies “by way of terrorist/militant activity” and lead to a mishap.

It added that anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against Section 188 of the PPC.

The Section 144 ban is enforced by the police who register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

The development comes as the PTI has announced a Labour Day rally in the city today, which will be led by former minister Pervez Khattak, Dawn reported.

20230501-173604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak govt pitches 4.8% budget deficit target to IMF

    Nepal, India to sign cross-border digital payments deal

    Death toll from Kandahar mosque bombings reaches 32

    Pak’s Covid positivity rate below 5% for 6th day