Results of 5 states will have positive impact in K’taka: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the election results in the five states will have a positive impact in Karnataka.

Bommai added that he is also confident of continuing the poll performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka as well by ensuring victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, he said the poll victory in four states will inspire and empower BJP workers with more vigour.

“Our (BJP) government will now focus on implementing programmes given in the Budget and win the confidence of people to register a resounding victory in the state,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka in April and he will be launching all the state programmes for the people, Bommai said.

The election results have given a positive feedback to the people and the party, the Chief Minister added.

The BJP has won the mandate in four states to form the government, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where the people have voted for a double-engine government, he said.

“I congratulate the people of all five states. I also congratulate our leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of the concerned states,” he added.

“The policy and programmes of Modi are in favour of the poor, farmers and women. The people have appreciated the management of Covid-19 and empowerment of the economy. The opposition has been left decimated.”

“Our party leaders have pledged to be involved in more development work. The results have shown that Modi is the only leader with a connect with the people throughout the country,” Bommai said.

