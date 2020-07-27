Results of online LSAT-India for Jindal law school in mid-August

Sonipat, July 27 (IANS) The results of the first-ever fully online, remote-proctored and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled LSAT-India 2020 test for admission to the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) are expected in the second week of August, the institute said on Monday.

Started on July 19, LSAT–India 2020 exam was conducted on six different days testing approximately 6,000 students aspiring to join JGLS in different academic programmes.

The test was successfully completed on Sunday, JGLS said in a statement.

This test is owned and administered by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania, US and conducted in India by their affiliate Pearson VUE.

“We were conscious of the inherent safety, security and well-being of the students and their concerns relating to health became paramount in our decision to go ahead with the AI-enabled, remote-proctored LSAT entrance exam,” C Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global Law School, said in a statement.

“We are starting our classes on 1st September and a successful conduct of LSAT exam will prove instrumental in bringing the best talent around the country and the world to our classrooms.”

A total of 6.651 students paid the LSAT-India test fee and registered themselves for the exam.

Out of this, maximum 5,706 candidates registered for the five-year BA/BBALLB programme, 686 students for three-year LLB and another 259 candidates for one-year LLM programme, JGLS said.

–IANS

ds/na