Renewed battling between gangs in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince has killed 26 civilians, injured 22 others and forced hundreds of people to flee their homes, UN humanitarians has said.

The UN and partners support the mayor’s office of Tabarre and Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in distributing hot meals and dry food, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. “While working on a plan to relocate families housed in spontaneous sites, humanitarians prepared such essential items as hygiene kits, blankets, kitchen kits, and baby kits.”

The office said the latest clashes took place in the Croix-des-Bouquets commune, Cite Soleil, Bas Delmas and Martissant. Reported clashes in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets displaced 1,200 people.

The OCHA believes the casualty count will go much higher. Dozens of houses were burned, schools, medical centers and markets were closed, and the looting of a hospital was reported in Marin.

Humanitarians said the displaced need access to clean water, food, sanitation kits, children’s and kitchen kits, mattresses, blankets and clothing.

The world body said it is ready to provide hot meals and additional assistance with national authorities. Haiti’s Civil Protection General Directorate leads a national coordination committee of UN agencies and non-governmental organization (NGO) partners.

The OCHA said local NGOs started psychosocial activities for children at the displacement sites, including recreational activities, child-friendly spaces for learning, and counseling.

