Resurrection ceremony for 17 Squadron in Ambala

Ambala, Sep 10 (IANS) Resurrection ceremony for the 17 Squadron of the Indian Air Force was held at Air Force Station here on Tuesday with Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa presenting a memento to Group Captain Harkirat Singh.

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries from Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

The 17 Squadron was formed at Ambala on October 1, 1951 under the command of Flight Lieutenant D.L. Springett and was then equipped with Harvard-II B aircraft.

By November 1955, the squadron converted fully to De Havilland Vampire and by 1957, Hawker Hunter aircraft were flown by the ‘Golden Arrows’. The squadron converted to the Mig-21 M in 1975.

The squadron actively participated in the Goa liberation campaign in December 1961 and in 1965 operations as a reserve force.

Under the command of Wing Commander N. Chatrath, 17 Squadron took part in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and provided close air support, and carried out counter air and fighter recce missions, getting numerous gallantry awards.

In November 1988, the squadron was presented ‘Colours’ by then President R. Venkataraman. Under the command of then Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa, Golden Arrows participated in Operation ‘Safed Sagar’ in 1999.

In the near future, 17 Squadron will be the first squadron to be equipped with Rafale aircraft, which is an extremely capable, fourth generation, multi-role aircraft with advanced weapons.

