India’s retail inflation, which is measured by consumer price index (CPI), fell to 4.25 per cent in May as food prices came down.

In April, it was 4.70 per cent.

Food inflation too slid to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent in April.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, retail inflation was at a high of 7.04 per cent in May 2022, while food inflation was 7.97 per cent during the period.

This is the third consecutive month when CPI-based inflation has remained below the RBI’s tolerance level, which is between 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

Prices of cereals, oil and fats, fruits, beverages as well as clothings and footwear came down in May compared to April.

