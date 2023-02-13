BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52% in January

After showing a downward trend in December 2022, when it had slid to 5.72 per cent, retail inflation for January 2023 rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent, owing to higher food prices.

Food inflation in January 2023 rose to 5.94 per cent from 4.19 per cent in December 2022.

With this, the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation has again gone beyond RBI’s tolerance level of 6 per cent.

The retail inflation for January 2023 is even higher than 6.01 per cent level of January 2022.

Higher prices of cereals, egg and meat as well as fish, milk and fruits along with clothing, footwear, housing, health and transport in January 2023, resulted in higher retail inflation.

