Retail inflation zooms to 7.41% in September

Retail inflation rose to 7.41 per cent in September from 7 per cent in August, mainly due to higher food inflation which went up sharply to 8.6 per cent from 7.6 per cent in August.

September’s retail inflation of 7.41 per cent was much higher than last September’s level of 4.35 per cent.

This is the ninth straight month when retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s tolerance limit of 2 to 6 per cent.

High prices of cereals, meat, fish and eggs along with those of fruits and vegetables led to the spike in retail inflation.

