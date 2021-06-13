Retail investors will get a chance to participate in good quality IPOs as several important names including LIC are on the upcoming IPOs list to raise as much as Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

According to market estimates, among the upcoming issues, insurance major, LIC is likely to launch a Rs 70,000-90,000 crore issue. The IPO list is dominated by financial services sector.

Food delivery chain, Zomato will launch a Rs 8,250 crore IPO while private sector airline, Go First will launch a Rs 3,600 crore primary market issue.

Birla Sun Life Insurance is slated for a Rs 2,000 crore-Rs 24,000 crore issue while home loan company, Aptus will launch a Rs 3,000 crore issue.

Microfinance company, Arohan will launch a Rs 1700-1800 crore issue while Fincare Small Finance Bank is slated to launch a Rs 1300 crore issue.

Jana Small Finance Bank is estimated for a Rs 1200 crore issue while the largest franchise of Yum Brands, Devyani International is set for a Rs 1400 crore issue.

