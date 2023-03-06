The Centre plans to come out with a retail trade policy which would provide more credit and better infrastructure to brick and mortar traders.

In addition to this, the government is also working on an e-commerce policy for online retailers.

This was informed by the Joint Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv, while addressing a conference on e-commerce on Monday.

The Centre wants to ensure proper coordination between e-commerce and retail traders, he informed.

Apart from the two schemes in the pipeline, DPIIT is also working on an insurance scheme for retail traders, the official said.

Sanjiv further informed that the retail trade policy will also ensure ease of doing business for traders.

