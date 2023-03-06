BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Retail trade policy in offing for brick and mortar traders: Centre

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre plans to come out with a retail trade policy which would provide more credit and better infrastructure to brick and mortar traders.

In addition to this, the government is also working on an e-commerce policy for online retailers.

This was informed by the Joint Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv, while addressing a conference on e-commerce on Monday.

The Centre wants to ensure proper coordination between e-commerce and retail traders, he informed.

Apart from the two schemes in the pipeline, DPIIT is also working on an insurance scheme for retail traders, the official said.

Sanjiv further informed that the retail trade policy will also ensure ease of doing business for traders.

20230306-142006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SBI General launches helpline for health insurance customers

    Tube Investments to buy electric tractor maker Cellestial for Rs 161...

    Nickel hits lower circuit in early trade on LME

    Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Bhopal, Udaipur