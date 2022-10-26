The son of a retired Delhi Police constable was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district over an alleged parking dispute. The accused thrashed the victim in the middle of the road and then hit him on the head with a brick, police said on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral in which Varun is seen lying on the road and another person is attacking him with bricks.

This video was made by a motorist passing by after which it went viral.

The police took cognisance of the matter after the video went viral. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint with the police, according to which the police have registered a case.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (SP), Gyanendra Singh said, “The police had received information on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. on Loni Road under the Tila Mor police station area. It was learned that there was a dispute between the two parties in front of a hotel named ‘Ops Kitchen’. In the scuffle, 35-year-old man Varun was beaten up, who died in the hospital. Five police teams have been formed to nab the accused.”

The deceased Varun was a resident of Jawali village. His father Kunwarpal is a retired police officer from Delhi Police.

According to official information, the vehicles of both the parties had stopped outside the hotel. Varun had also come with his friends to eat food at the hotel after which there was a dispute between the two regarding parking. Local people took the injured youth to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

