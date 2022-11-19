INDIA

Retd IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed retired bureaucrat Arun Goel as Election Commissioner in the apex poll body. Goel is retired IAS officer from Punjab Cadre of 1985 batch.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office,” said an official communication from Ministry of Law and Justice.

Arun Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the apex poll body.

The third post of Election Commissioner in the country’s top poll body has been vacant for nearly six months.

After Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had retired in May this year giving charge to Rajiv Kumar, the poll panel has been a two-member body only. However, after Goel assumes the charge, the top poll body will have three members – one Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners.

