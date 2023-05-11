INDIA

Retd UP IAS officer’s son commits suicide

NewsWire
0
0

A retired IAS officer’s son, who recently returned to Lucknow from France, has allegedly committed suicide.

“The deceased worked in France and had returned to Lucknow only six months ago. He had a dispute with his wife who also lives in France and works there,” said Avanish Kumar Mishra, sub-inspector, Vikas Nagar Police station.

The deceased’s uncle told the police that when he returned after his walk, he found the bathroom door locked.

When his nephew did not open the door, he called the carpenter to unlock it and found him dead.

“It appears that he locked himself inside the bathroom in the morning and shot himself using a handgun registered in the name of his father,” the police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter if being further investigated.

20230511-083005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tri-nation football tournament: A sweet homecoming awaits Manipur’s Chinglensana, Suresh

    Curfew imposed in Ranchi, cop injured during stone pelting

    Section 144 imposed in Haryana

    Praneet Bhatt is ‘inspired’ to play joker like Raj Kapoor, Heath...