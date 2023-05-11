A retired IAS officer’s son, who recently returned to Lucknow from France, has allegedly committed suicide.

“The deceased worked in France and had returned to Lucknow only six months ago. He had a dispute with his wife who also lives in France and works there,” said Avanish Kumar Mishra, sub-inspector, Vikas Nagar Police station.

The deceased’s uncle told the police that when he returned after his walk, he found the bathroom door locked.

When his nephew did not open the door, he called the carpenter to unlock it and found him dead.

“It appears that he locked himself inside the bathroom in the morning and shot himself using a handgun registered in the name of his father,” the police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter if being further investigated.

