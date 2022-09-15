INDIA

Retired bureaucrats write to CEC demanding de-recognition of AAP

NewsWire
0
5

As many as 56 retired IAS, IFS, IPS and IRS officers have written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) requesting to withdraw the recognition of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging blatant efforts by the party to politicise civil servants.

The letter has been signed by Karnataka’s former Additional Chief Secretary M. Madan Gopal, Kerala’s former Chief Secretary Anand Bose, former Ambassador Niranjan Desai, and ex-Andhra Pradesh DGP Umesh Kumar, among others.

The letter cited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s press conference in Rajkot on September 3, in which “he had repeatedly appealed to Gujarat government’s public servants to work in tandem with the AAP to ensure its victory in the Assembly elections”.

The retired bureaucrats pointed out that a public servant’s responsibility is to work for the betterment of the public and security of the people.

“It seems the AAP has forgotten that public servants do not owe any allegiance to political parties,” the letter read.

According to the former bureaucrats, it was not a casual misstep or stray error, but a deliberate and calculated appeal made by the AAP with an intention of utilising government machinery for one’s own political victory.

They demanded that AAP’s recognition should be withdrawn because it has breached the model code of conduct and is also in grave violation of the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

20220915-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What to expect from Rail Budget 2022

    Whether govt bought Pegasus or used it: SC seeks Centre’s response

    Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

    Delhi Capitals under quarantine following Covid scare; cancel travel to Pune:...