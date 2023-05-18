The Gandhinagar police on Thursday filed an FIR against retired IAS officer and former Collector S.K. Langa over an allegation of corruption and abuse of power.

Langa was the Gandhinagar Collector from April 2018 to November 2019 before retiring from service. he has been accused of exploiting his post for personal gain, thereby inflicting considerable damage on the government treasury.

According to the allegations, Langa, along with his collaborators, “executed erroneous land orders as part of a premeditated scheme for financial gain. This resulted in a substantial loss to the government treasury as the requisite premium amounting to crores of rupees remained unpaid.”

Langa is also accused of using deceptive practices, such as representing non-agriculturalists as farmers, to manipulate the status of lands.

The complaint further alleged that even after his retirement, Langa signed on documents, backdating them to suggest they were executed during his tenure. It is believed that through these unlawful activities, Langa amassed disproportionate wealth in his name and that of his family members.

Among the other accusations levelled against Langa are “misconduct, lack of integrity in executing his duties, disregard for governmental laws and regulations for personal benefit, and intimidation of petitioners. It is claimed that he passed a series of Non-Agricultural (NA) cases in the last week of his tenure and even post-retirement, causing further damage to the government treasury.”

The FIR also outlines Langa’s disproportionate assets. He allegedly owns shares in a rice mill in Bavla, a bungalow and four shops in Sky City, Bhopal, and undisclosed properties registered in the names of his family members.

Considering the reported mismatch between his income and property holdings, the complaint in the FIR has sought investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Further details are awaited.

