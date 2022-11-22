INDIA

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner

NewsWire
0
0

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel on Monday took charge as the new Election Commissioner of India.

The poll body will now have its full strength after the third post of Election Commissioner had been been vacant for nearly six months.

After Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra retired in May this year giving charge to Rajiv Kumar, the poll panel has been a two-member body only.

Goel, a retired IAS officer from Punjab Cadre of the 1985 batch, was appointed to the post by President Droupadi Murmu on November 19

“The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office,” read an official communication from Ministry of Law and Justice issued on Monday.

Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the apex poll body.

20221122-063009

