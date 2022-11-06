INDIA

Retired IB officer’s murder: Mysuru police sets up special probe team

The Karnataka Police has set up a special team to probe the murder of a retired Intelligence Bureau officer in Mysuru city.

Former IB officer R.K. Kulakarni, 82, was killed on Friday, while walking on Manasa Gangothri campus of Mysuru University, in what was seen initially as a hit and run case.

However, the CCTV footage showed clearly that he was mowed down by a car. The family had suspected the role of a local person who had property dispute with him.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr. Chandra Gupta stated that the motive behind the murder is not clear.

Kulkarni had retired 23 years ago. The car which was used to commit the crime did not had registration numbers and police are seeking to trace it.

Police said that the suspects have disappeared after Kulkarni’s family members suspected their role, and investigations are on.

