A retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) suffocated to death after a fire broke out at his Indiranagar residence here, late on Saturday night.

ADCP North Zone, Abijith R Shankar said around 11.p.m, the police were informed by neighbours about a fire in Sector-18 Indiranagar residence of retired OG Dinesh Chandra Pandey.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The IG died of suffocation while his son and wife suffered injuries and have been admitted to KGMU Trauma Centre,” the officer said.

According to initial investigations, it appears that the air conditioner caught fire due to a short circuit in the room where the retired IG was asleep. The fire engulfed his room.

His wife Aruna and son Shashank, who were in another room on the same floor, rushed to his rescue but in vain.

Later, cops and firemen rushed to the spot doused the fire and thereafter took the injured to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) where Pandey was declared brought dead and his wife and son were referred to KGMU Trauma Centre.

