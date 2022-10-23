INDIA

Retired IG suffocates to death in fire incident in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

A retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) suffocated to death after a fire broke out at his Indiranagar residence here, late on Saturday night.

ADCP North Zone, Abijith R Shankar said around 11.p.m, the police were informed by neighbours about a fire in Sector-18 Indiranagar residence of retired OG Dinesh Chandra Pandey.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The IG died of suffocation while his son and wife suffered injuries and have been admitted to KGMU Trauma Centre,” the officer said.

According to initial investigations, it appears that the air conditioner caught fire due to a short circuit in the room where the retired IG was asleep. The fire engulfed his room.

His wife Aruna and son Shashank, who were in another room on the same floor, rushed to his rescue but in vain.

Later, cops and firemen rushed to the spot doused the fire and thereafter took the injured to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) where Pandey was declared brought dead and his wife and son were referred to KGMU Trauma Centre.

20221023-073204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telugu channel scribe washed away in Telangana

    Goa CM urges panchayat members not to unseat sarpanchs

    K’taka BJP activist’s murder: Hindu organisations slam ruling party

    Fire destroys 22 houses in Srinagar