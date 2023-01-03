INDIA

Retired IPS officer is VHP chief for Kashi prant in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Retired Inspector General of Police and IPS officer, Kavindra Pratap Singh has been appointed new president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Kashi Prant.

Singh told reporters that the organisation will focus on encouraging Hindu families to inculcate ‘sanskar’ among the youths who are blindly following western culture overlooking their great values and traditions.

The VHP believes that families could play a pivotal role in promoting Indian culture and tradition among children.

Singh said, “Apart from VHP running ‘sanskar shalas’ at different slum pockets of the city, we have been encouraging the elders of the Hindu families to teach their wards about rich Indian culture and traditions.”

He further said, “We have drafted a plan which includes a series of campaigns where the youth will be taught about rich culture, heritage, festivals and biographies of great men. There is also a need to connect people of all Hindu society.”

Singh said, “There is also need to connect people of all Hindu society, and particularly youngsters, should know about the lives of great personalities like Swami Vivekanand, Maharshi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Swami Dayashankar Saraswati, Savitribai Phule, etc.”

The VHP has launched sanskar shalas at slum pockets of three districts of the UP after witnessing religious conversions.

Under these sanskar shalas, slum kids are taught about Sanatan culture and rich heritage, festivals, yoga, etc.

Meanwhile, Singh has completed around 35 years of outstanding police service in Uttar Pradesh. During these years, he had served in many districts like Basti, Prayagraj, Deoria, Bahraich, Sitapur, Fatehpur and Ayodhya on different posts.

20230103-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uttarakhand’s forest-dwelling women demand healthcare

    4 assailants attack, rob Delhi bizman

    Kerala to usher in new year with political fireworks

    Why Covid infection tally goes up and down, experts project true...