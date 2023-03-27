INDIA

Retired man duped of money through fake e-mail

NewsWire
0
0

A 74-year-old retired senior manager of HAL received an email about getting a share of a slain king’s wealth.

He confirmed the same from the bank and ended up being duped of Rs 7.8 lakhs.

In his complaint lodged on Sunday, the victim, Krishna Kumar Verma, of Indira Nagar said a woman who introduced herself as Thuma Rini Vidodo of Indonesia sent him an email saying she wanted to get the unclaimed money (Rs 152 crore) left by the deceased Indonesia king, which is deposited in a bank there.

“She asked me to help her monetarily and she would share the profit in return. She kept sending me emails while demanding help. I initially ignored this but later I enquired about the same from the bank and the bank confirmed about the unclaimed money and asked for help from an advocate named Harlem Napitul. I contacted the Indonesian advocate and paid him his fee. This way they took over Rs 7.8 lakhs from me and then stopped replying to the e-mail,” he said.

Verma said he retired in 2010 and now was about 74 years old.

“My senses are weak and I am not physically very fit. My wife is bedridden and so I am mentally upset,” he said.

He said he searched about the miscreants and came to know that they ran a big gang which used to defraud innocents.

“Their accomplice and local link Akash Mitra to whose bank account I transferred the money, withdrew the money immediately after it was credited to his bank account,” he said.

Inspector, cyber cell, Lucknow, Mohammed Muslim Khan, said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under the charges of IPC’s sections 420 (cheating), 419 (impersonation) and 66 of the IT Act.

“A unit of cyber cell is working on the case and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

20230327-084002

