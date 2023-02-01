The Orissa High Court’s retired judge, Justice J.P. Das will monitor the Crime Branch investigation into Health Minister Naba Das’s murder.

Following a request from the state government, the High Court on Wednesday appointed retired judge Das to monitor the investigation of the Crime Branch, sources said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday suspended the minister’s personal security officer Mitrabhanu Deo from service for alleged dereliction of duty.

The action came after it transferring Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain, Brajarajnagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi, Brajarajnagar police station IIC Pradyumna Kumar Swain, and Gandhi Chowk police outpost’s in-charge Sashi Bhusan Podha.

The government has already dismissed accused ASI Gopal Das from services.

The crime branch which is inquiring into the incident has taken Gopal on four-day remand and started interrogating him. Besides, the CID is also interrogating the family members of ASI Das.

On the other hand, opposition BJP and Congress continue their demand for CBI probe and court monitored SIT probe, respectively.

Police ASI Gopal Das killed the minister by firing a bullet near Gandhi Chhak of Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29 when the minister was on his way to attend a public function.

