A gang of thieves killed a retired sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Ainio village in Patna district on Wednesday.

Kameshwar Ojha (82), a retired RPF SI, was sleeping when a gang of four-five thieves broke into his house in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hearing the noise, Ojha woke up and tried to resist the robbers who mercilessly beat him, leading to his death.

“We suspect that four to five thieves committed the crime. They entered the house with the motive of robbery, but failed due to the stiff resistance from Ojha,” said Krishna Kumar, SHO of Gaurichak police station.

