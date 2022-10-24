INDIA

Retired school teacher shot dead by son in UP

A 66-year-old retired school teacher was shot dead by his son and daughter-in-law over a trivial domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

The police arrested the couple on Monday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police O.P. Singh said Satpal, a resident of Amroli village under the Wazirganj Police Station area, was shot dead on October 18 when he was going to the market.

The police registered a case against unknown persons, and started investigations.

Satpal’s family members denied having any enmity with anyone.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that a close relative of the retired teacher was involved in his killing, the police official said.

The SSP said that after retirement, Satpal lived with his younger son Vipin Singh and had bought a tractor and a car for him (Vipin). He also helped Vipin start a dairy business.

However, a few days ago, Satpal started living with his elder son Harish after being upset by the behaviour of his younger son Vipin and daughter-in-law Pooja.

This apparently offended the son who thought that the father would not help his elder brother financially.

20221025-045403

