A retired Sub-Inspector has been duped of Rs 13 lakhs in an online fraud.

In a case lodged with the Cyber Police station, Devendra Kumar Singh said he had a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakhs at the SBI bank account in Surportganj in Telibagh.

In July 2021, he got a call from an unidentified man who introduced himself as an employee of the Treasury office and asked for an OTP which was shared.

On realising his mistake, Singh got his bank account closed for transactions for a week by talking to the bank officials.

He said that no money was deducted from his bank account after this and he kept receiving the interest on the fixed deposit every month.

On July 12, 2023, he got a message from the bank that his interest amount had been transferred to another bank account and he was shocked as he had not opted for the same and went to the bank.

“I was shocked when I was told that someone had applied online for a transaction of Rs 13 lakh from my bank account through a loan. I never did such a transaction and it seemed that some of the bank officials were also involved in the fraud,” he said.

SHO, Cyber cell, Mohd Muslim Khan, said that an FIR under the charges of IPC 419 (punishment for impersonation), IPC 420 (cheating) and 66 C and 66 D of IT Act has been lodged and the matter was being investigated.

