Retired UP govt official detained at Delhi airport for carrying 19 bullets

A retired Uttar Pradesh government official was detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after 19 bullets were found in his bag, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The passenger identified as Ajay Kumar Bana was detained on Tuesday.

“He was bound to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru on Air India flight and during the security check 19 live cartridges were found in his possession,” said a senior police official.

He was not found in possession of any valid documents for carrying ammunition, however, he claims to be holding valid licences for bullets,” said the official.

“We are verifying the same and a case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport police station and a probe has been launched,” the official added.

